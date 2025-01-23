Real Madrid star copies WWE icon John Cena for goal celebration

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has found plenty of occasions to celebrate goals over the last two months, and the Brazilian has invoked an actor and WWE star into his routine. John Cena, perhaps the most iconic of the entertainment genre, is a hero for Rodrygo.

After 8 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 appearances, Rodrygo has been using Cena’s trademarked ‘You can’t see me’ celebration, waving a hand in front of his face. After scoring a brace against RB Salzburg in the Champions League, Rodrygo was asked about his new wink towards the American star.

“He is an idol of mine from when I was a kid, I always liked him. And I don’t know, I had to create a celebration, lots of people said that to me, and so I went for that one from John Cena, because I love him,” he told Relevo.

Rodrygo has frequently been cited as a potential victim of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, and posted a Whatsapp story back in August defending his presence in the team, although he has claimed that he was hacked. The incident occurred after a newspaper front page welcomed the ‘BMV’: Bellingham, Vinicius and Mbappe, with Rodrygo conspicuous by his omission.

“I don’t have to say anything about my game today. I have the trust of my teammates and I really enjoy playing with them. The controversies about whether or not to appear in the photo with Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius are up to you. I do my job as I have always done.”

Rodrygo hit the John Cena celebration 🖐#UCL pic.twitter.com/1QyokSPOOO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2025

Despite Carlo Ancelotti declaring that Rodrygo ‘deserves to be’ an undisputed starter after the Salzburg win, there are still question marks over whether the Italian can afford to play all four of his attacking stars in big games. Most recently against Barcelona it backfired, with a number of reports claiming Ancelotti will change his approach.