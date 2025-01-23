Real Madrid sources deny interest in world class midfielder

Real Madrid could be very busy this summer, with plans made to make at least two big-money signings. One of those could be in midfield, and if so, someone that would be well-placed to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side is Joshua Kimmich.

In recent months, Kimmich has regularly been linked with Real Madrid, who have considered the idea of signing a replacement for Toni Kroos, which is something that they failed to do last summer – and it cost them earlier in the season. Furthermore, the expected departure of Luka Modric also reinforces the idea of a player being brought in.

Given that Kimmich would be available as a free agent at the end of the season brings him closer to Real Madrid, and in the last 24 hours, reports from Germany have stated that talks have taken place between the two parties. However, this information has now been denied by sources within Valdebebas, as per Marca.

According to the report, Real Madrid do not have Kimmich in their future plans. The 30-year-old midfielder, who could also be an option at right-back in the event of Trent Alexander-Arnold staying at Liverpool, got only gone as far as having been involved in an “unrequited offer” in regards to the reigning La Liga and European champions.

This would mean that Alphonso Davies is the only Bayern player that Real Madrid are interested in. Like Kimmich, he is also out of contract at the end of the season, although at this stage, it looks like he will end up signing a new deal in Bavaria.

It will be very interesting to see the transfer plans that Real Madrid have for this summer. They desperately want Alexander-Arnold and Davies, but it would be no surprise if a midfielder was sought cover for the probable exit of Modric, although if that does happen, it does appear that Kimmich won’t be considered.