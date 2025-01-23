Real Madrid make first contacts with Bayern Munich superstar ahead of possible summer move

Real Madrid are expected to be busier than usual on the transfer front in 2025, with several targets having been identified. They are hoping to agree pre-contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies, and while the latter seems unlikely to arrive at this stage, another Bayern Munich player could be on the way to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid have struggled in midfield this summer, with the decision not to sign a Toni Kroos replacement having been a poor one. Things have stabilised in recent weeks, although it appears that club bosses are keen to address the position at the end of the season, especially if Luka Modric leaves as expected.

They could do so without paying a transfer fee, as Joshua Kimmich is one of the players that they have on their shortlist. The 29-year-old, whose future at Bayern looks very uncertain as he is showing no signs of agreeing a new deal, is available to sign a pre-contract now, and according to BILD (via MD), contacts between Real Madrid and his representatives have already taken place.

Kimmich is said to be attracted to the possibility of playing for Real Madrid, and now that contacts have taken place with his representatives, it could make it all the more difficult for Bayern to agree a new deal with the pivot.

Barcelona had been strongly linked with Kimmich last summer, but a move was discarded for financial reasons, with Hansi Flick also preferring to use players from within. Real Madrid do not have the luxury of relying on youth players, which is why his signing does make a lot of sense, especially as he would arrive as a free agent.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out, but if Real Madrid can secure a pre-contract agreement with Kimmich, it would be a very good piece of business.