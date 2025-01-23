Ex-La Liga goalkeeper reveals Barcelona considered him as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen replacement

Wojciech Szczesny has been under the microscope in recent weeks after his disappointing Champions League performance for Barcelona against Benfica. The Polish goalkeeper gifted two goals to the Portuguese side, although it turned out to be in vain anyway as the Catalans secured a memorable 5-4 comeback victory at the Estadio da Luz.

Nevertheless, there has been some indignation towards Szczesny, who had to wait until earlier this month to make his Barcelona debut despite signing in October. Inaki Pena had been the regular starter up until then, although he could take back the gloves when Valencia come to the Estadi Olimpic this weekend, which may have been the plan anyway as he has been ever-present in La Liga.

Szczesny, who had retired last summer after leaving Juventus, was brought in by Barcelona to replace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee ligament injury sustained in the win at Villarreal in September.

Szczesny was by far the leading candidate for Barcelona, who had decided for an immediate replacement rather than waiting until January. However, he was not the only one, as ex-Sevilla ‘keeper Tomas Vaclik has revealed in a recent interview with the Polish media Tvp Sport (via Marca) that he was also considered.

“I was following the announcement of Szczesny’s retirement, and then his move to Barcelona all the time because I was also being considered for a transfer to Barcelona to replace Ter Stegen. In the end they chose Szczesny.”

Like Szczesny, Vaclik was (and still is) a free agent, having left Segunda side Albacete at the end of last season. He would have been a cheaper option in terms of wages, although it was likely decided by Barcelona that he was not at the level required to compete for the starting spot alongside Pena.