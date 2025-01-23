Chelsea see €15m offer turned down for 22-year-old Spanish starlet

Deportivo La Coruna look determined to hang onto their crown jewel until the summer, and winger Yeremay Hernandez will not be going anywhere for now. The 22-year-old winger has been attracting interest all season after his adaptation to Segunda went smoothly, scoring 8 goals and giving 3 assists this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have had a €15m offer for Yeremay turned down by Deportivo. Their intention was to make him part of their group of clubs, with a move on loan at the very least to Strasbourg on the horizon for him. However Depor believe that they have convinced Yeremay to remain until at least the end of the season, when they would be more open to a departure.

That said, the game remains in Chelsea’s hands. Yeremay’s current contract, valid until 2030, contains a €20m release clause, and if the Blues can convince the young talent to move, then they need only up their offer by €5m. It is not the first offer that Chelsea have had rejected, and Romano also mentions other offers for Yeremay from Italy.

Napoli and Como are the Serie A sides that took an interest in him, while Newcastle United and Manchester City have also evaluated the tricky winger. In Spain, Las Palmas have publicly declared an interest in repatriating the Canary Islander, but given the interest from bigger sides, may struggle to compete financially, be it now or in the summer.

Certainly if the alternative is an immediate move to Chelsea or Strasbourg, then staying at Deportivo may be the best thing for the Spain under-21 talent. Currently Yeremay is starting every week in front of packed stadium of 20-28,000 fans, and it should be remembered that this is still his first full season in professional football. Equally, there is in all likelihood life-changing money on the table.