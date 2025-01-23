Bundesliga giants eyeing January move for Valencia star with €60m release clause

Valencia have been busy in January, making the signings of Umar Sadiq and Max Aarons. However, they could be about to part with another high-value player, with a move being lined up for the final days of the winter transfer window.

In recent years, Valencia’s well-documented financial woes have meant that they’ve been forced to cash in one some of their best players. The likes of Goncalo Guedes, Yunus Musah and Giorgi Mamardashvili (loaned back by Liverpool for the 2024-25 season) have all been sold, and more could follow in 2025.

Cristhian Mosquera has been strongly linked with a move away, made more likely by the fact that he is only under contract until 2026. And now the case of Yarek Gasiorowski has arisen, with Marca reported that RB Leipzig are planning to make an approach for the 20-year-old central defender.

Leipzig, who will exit the Champions League after next week’s final round of league phase matches, are in the market for a young defender, and they have identified Yarek as an ideal target. They are planning to offer him a long-term contract, with the belief that their project will entice him to move away from Valencia.

However, Valencia have a lot of control over Yarek, who is expected to start against Barcelona this weekend due to Mosquera’s suspension. His contract runs until 2027, while he has a €60m release clause – because of this, there is little to no jeopardy for the time being.

There is no doubt that Yarek is a top talent, and Valencia will view him as a long-term starter, even if he has struggled to command a regular place in the team so far this season. Leipzig would need to spend big to make a deal happen in the next week or so, and as a result, they are likely to have more luck in the summer.