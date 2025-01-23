Marcus Rashford hopes fading after Barcelona discard exit

Despite filling many headlines over the last few weeks, it appears the prospects of Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United to join Barcelona on loan this January are fading. The England forward was reportedly their top target in the transfer market, but financially the deal has not worked out.

Barcelona needed to clear space in their salary limit for the move to happen, covering Rashford’s €9m salary between now and the end of the season. In order for that to happen, at least one exit was necessary, but with Eric Garcia staying at the club, and Ansu Fati also against a move away, it appears the Rashford deal is no longer on the table.

Sporting Director Deco commented earlier in the week that Barcelona are focused on contract renewals, with Ronald Araujo and Pedri to pen new deals, and they would then think about signings. Relevo say that without Fati or Garcia moving on, there is little chance of Deco getting to the second part of that equation.

Meanwhile MD say that Fati has spoken to manager Hansi Flick, explaining that he does not want to leave, despite the German coach leaving him out of four straight squads. The 22-year-old asked for Flick’s help, and his coach told him that he was more than willing, but asked that Fati tried to leave behind the fear or failure, and showed the same confidence on the pitch as he does in training.

Rashford had reportedly given Barcelona until the end of the week to resolve the matter, but having returned to training with Manchester United on Wednesday, is now ‘resigned’ to staying at United until the end of the season. The Red Devils are keen to move him on, and there is interest from Borussia Dortmund, but it remains to be seen if the manager-less Dortmund will give the green light.