Barcelona will offer contract to elite attacker in 2025

Barcelona have been a goalscoring machine this season, and the attacking trident of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been prolific. It is the latter that has arguably been the most impressive of the three, especially considering that his future at the club had looked uncertain as recently as last summer.

Over the last couple of years, Raphinha has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona. Clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia have made moves, but the Brazilian has only been interested in staying put, and he has been rewarded for that this season with many world class performances that have elevated his status.

There is no doubt now that Raphinha, who scored twice against Benfica on Tuesday to take his season’s goal tally to 22, is considered to be an indispensable player in Hansi Flick’s squad, and soon, his contract will reflect that.

As reported by MD, Barcelona are clear that Raphinha deserves a new contract, and there are plans for him to be offered one at some stage in 2025. His current deal ends in 2027, so the club wants to avoid any jeopardy of a forced exit by securing his future as soon as possible, like they have done with Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

For now, Raphinha and Barcelona are focused on achieving a strong second half of the season, so it is likely that these contract talks will be delayed until the summer – there is less of a time constraint compared to deals for Pedri and Araujo, who both see their current deals run out in 2026.

A new contract for Raphinha will be very well deserved, of that there is no doubt. He has been in spectacular form this season, and a new deal will ensure that he remains at the Catalan club for as long as they need him.