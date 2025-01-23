“You won’t even know” – Barcelona icon Jordi Alba names surprising player as toughest opponent

Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Had he not decided to mutually terminate his contract at the end of the 2022-23 season, Jordi Alba could have still been at Barcelona. The Catalan giants probably would not have minded this due to their struggles at left-back, but alas, the 35-year-old has instead spent the last 18 months at Inter Miami.

Speaking to the Offsiders podcast (via Marca), Alba reflected on his decision to leave Barcelona, which he does not have any regrets over.

“I didn’t end up playing much anymore, I had a season without playing except for two months when a lot of people are injured and I played very well, and I went to the World Cup. I didn’t plan to leave Barcelona because I had a year on my contract, plus an optional one. For me the easiest thing was to stay at Barcelona.

“In the end when I decided to take the step, and I don’t regret it, I think I did my best. That season you saw that Jordi who didn’t play and helped his teammates. I was supported more by the environment. But I did the same thing. That year was not easy because I spent more time without playing games than I could have played. I played a good game and then went three matches without playing. I decided at the end of the season. The easiest thing was to say that I was staying in Barcelona with my family. But to be on the bench… For the club it was also good. I left happy.”

Alba was also asked about the toughest opponent he faced during his career, and while Angel Di Maria was named, he also made a rather surprising choice from back in his Valencia days.

“They always ask me, but you won’t even know who it is. It was in the season that I started playing as a full-back. I remember it was sunny at Mestalla… and Racing Santander came. Kennedy was his name, and he had not much hair… I had a terrible time.

“And then being at a good level, I think Di Maria was the worst. Di Maria at Real Madrid was spectacular, very good – not only when it came to attacking, but also defending, he did not stop. He’s a year older than me and he’s still running. He’s a player I’ve always liked a lot.”