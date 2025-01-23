Barcelona Sporting Director Deco noted earlier in the week that their focus currently was contract renewals rather than January signings, and that has played out this Thursday. Both left-back Gerard Martin and central defender Ronald Araujo were seen at the club offices, and have signed new contracts.

Como were very close to reaching an agreement to sign Eric García earlier this week, but he's now decided to stay at Barcelona. His current position is to continue at the club after a new talk with Hansi Flick. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 23, 2025

Martin’s deal was reported to have been agreed some time ago, and the 22-year-old will extend his deal until 2028 with a €100m, as per MD. He has had a rapid rise, only winning a starting spot for Barca Atletic last season, and then catching the eye of Hansi Flick this preseason. Since he has been a regular part of the squad, making 18 appearances, 8 starts and giving two assists.

🔵🔴✍🏻 Barcelona LB Gerard Martin has just arrived to sign new deal at the club, as planned. Next up: Ronald Araujo. 🔜🇺🇾@victor_nahe 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PCeUaBTlKF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

A couple of hours later, it was Araujo’s turn. After looking like he might leave early last week amid interest from Juventus, but a turnaround in talks over a new deal made progress last week, and that was consummated into a signature at Thursday lunchtime in Barcelona. Araujo and his family then went to lunch with President Joan Laporta after the signing.

Ronald Araujo has signed a new #FCBarcelona deal. The deal is widely reported to be valid until 2031.pic.twitter.com/Dta1ULCpOK — Football España (@footballespana_) January 23, 2025

Araujo’s deal is believed to be valid until 2031, but there is plenty of reporting claiming that this is a temporary fix with Araujo. He was out of contract in the summer of 2026, and Barcelona did not want to be backed into a corner over a sale this coming summer. However the trade-off is that Barcelona have reportedly inserted an ‘affordable’ release clause into his new deal, allowing Araujo to make a decision on the future in the summer, and Barcelona to potentially get a bigger fee for the 25-year-old.

It looked as if Araujo might leave last summer too, but interest from Bayern Munich waned and Manchester United were put off by an injury that kept him out until the end of 2024. With Pau Cubarsi guaranteed a starting spot, Araujo will hope to secure the role alongside him ahead of Inigo Martinez until the end of the season.