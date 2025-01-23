Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti in theory was set to be in a cheerful mood after his side routed RB Salzburg in the Champions League 5-1. However the Italian was irritated when he arrived in the press room at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were in fine form, putting in one of their best offensive performances of the season, featuring a brilliant assist from Jude Bellingham, braces from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and a Kylian Mbappe goal from a high press. Yet Ancelotti was irritated with either UEFA or his opposite number Thomas Letsch.

“It seems that I am a little angry… and it is true. I am angry. The match finished at 11:45 p.m [in reality closer to 23:00] and waiting an hour for a press conference is disrespectful to me and to you [the press],” said the visibly upset Italian coach.

Generally, away sides give their statements to the press first, followed by the home teams. Including additional time, most games in Spain do not finish much before 23:00, which can be particularly taxing for fans trying to get home on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain mounted an impressive comeback to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 4-2 at the Parc des Princes. It leaves City one spot and two points away from qualification for the play-off round, and Ancelotti admitted that he would be happy to see them out of the competition.

“Yes, it would be good if Manchester City were eliminated because they are one of the candidates to win the Champions League again,” he told Marca.

City are at home to Club Brugge in the final game of the league phase, but know that win over the Belgian side will guarantee their spot in the knockouts. If Real Madrid win their final game against Brest though, there is a chance the two sides meet in the play-off round for the fourth season in a row.