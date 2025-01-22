Real Madrid defender turns down January transfer exit – listening to offers

Real Madrid are unlikely to do business in the January transfer market, and their backline cannot afford to be weakened by any more losses, be it through injury or transfer. Yet Los Blancos have made it perfectly clear that they do not see losing Jesus Vallejo as weakening their options in the centre-back position.

Carlo Ancelotti has used Vallejo for just 10 minutes all season in September, and has yet to call on him since. He was due to play in the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera, but missed that clash through injury. With just six months remaining on his deal, Los Blancos are willing to end his decade-long stint at the club, where he has made just 32 senior appearances since joining.

Vallejo has been reluctant to leave a lucrative contract though, and the 28-year-old continues to prioritise seeing out his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, report Relevo. That much is evidenced by the fact that he has turned down an offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor. He is open to listening to offers, but it looks more likely he finishes the season in the Spanish capital.

Ahead of him in the pecking order are not only senior options Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and the recently returned from injury David Alaba, but makeshift option Aurelien Tchouameni has also been trusted before Vallejo. Academy products Diego Aguado (17) and Jacobo Ramon (19) are also believed to ahead of Vallejo, with the former playing against Minera in his absence.

Previous reports that Vallejo was looking for an exit have been denied by his camp, and having gone 3.5 years without regular football, when he was first on loan at Granada, it seems likely he will be content to finish the season with Real Madrid. He first joined the club in 2015, moving for €5m from Real Zaragoza as a young prospect.