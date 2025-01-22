Valencia condemn shocking abuse of two Real Sociedad players

Valencia defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 last weekend, but the match has been overshadowed by a shocking case of abuse aimed at two visiting players.

In video posted by Marca, a Valencia supporters is seen hurling insults in the direction of substitutes Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea. As per COPE, the former was subjected to racist abuse, with the words “Chino, open your eyes. Chinese you are Chinese!” being uttered at the Mestalla.

😡😡 Los intolerables insultos a Kubo y Barrenetxea durante el calentamiento de los realistas en Mestalla 🗣️ "¡Chino, abre los ojos!"

🗣️"¡Etarra! ¡Ahí te pongan una bomba y te explote la cabeza!" pic.twitter.com/v5yh2lKbNl — MARCA (@marca) January 20, 2025

Earlier in the week, Valencia acknowledged the incident, for which they have expressed a strong feeling of condemnation. The club has also vowed to punish those responsible for the insults towards Kubo and Barrenetxea.

“Valencia CF wishes to publicly express its rejection and strongly condemns the insults received by some Real Sociedad players while warming up on the sideline during the match played this past Sunday at the Camp de Mestalla.

“Although this situation occurred in isolation and in no way generalized, this type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in football stadiums or in society. The insults of a few do not represent the values of Valencianismo, nor do they manage to eclipse the exemplary behaviour and drive of the vast majority of our fans.

“The Club condemns any manifestation of hatred and makes itself available to the authorities for whatever they may require. In the event of identifying them, it will proceed to take the corresponding measures, applying a severe disciplinary sanction that will lead to expulsion from the Camp de Mestalla.”

It is the second time in 2025 that Valencia have been at the middle of a racism storm, after claims from Real Madrid that Vinicius Junior had been abused during the La Liga meeting on the 3rd of January, although it was later proven that this was not the case. Nevertheless, this incident is incredibly sad, and once again highlights the problem in Spanish football.