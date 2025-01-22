Sevilla teammate expects Loic Bade not to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been chasing the signing of Loic Bade over the last few weeks, but they are running out of time to prise him away from Sevilla. The winter transfer window closes on the 3rd of January, so there is not long left for an agreement to be reached between the two clubs.

While the expectation has been that Bade will leave, to the point that Sevilla have already lined up a replacement, there is some confidence from within that the French defender will stay until the end of the season. As per Marca, Djibril Sow has conveyed this message, with the same feeling towards Dodi Lukebakio, who has also been linked with a move away.

“They are two very important players for us, they are also good boys, very humble and they want to do something special for Sevilla. I don’t see them with their heads outside the club. I think they are going to stay with us.”

Sow spoke at length to the media on Wednesday, and one of the topics was his reunion with international teammate Ruben Vargas, who joined Sevilla earlier this month. He admitted that he expects them both to feel more comfortable in Andalusia because of this move.

“I’m very happy to have him here because he’s a very good player, but also a good boy and his adaptation has gone well because he speaks Spanish. With me I can speak my language and he can help us a lot because he is a winger who does things in attack, but he also works for the team.”

Sevilla have had a tough couple of weeks domestically, but there are signs that things are improving. They moved into the top half of La Liga with the victory at Girona last weekend, and even leapfrogged bitter rivals Real Betis. For Sow, that is not overly important, but the progress being made is.

“We were very happy with the win and the way we played. It’s not very important for us (to be above Betis) because we’re in a bit of a complicated situation and the important thing is to be with our goal and our growth. The last five or six weeks are important, but now it changes a lot if you win or lose two or three games.

“We are growing. After the game against Valencia everything was bad and now we are talking about Europe again. For us it is very important to maintain the level we gave against Girona and beat Espanyol. It would be the first time we have two wins in a row and it’s important to take a step forward.”