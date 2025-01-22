WATCH: Vinicius Junior gets on the scoresheet as goal number four arrives for Real Madrid

Real Madrid must win their final two league phase games to have any chance of securing a top 8 finish, and they will be winning the first of those as they are now 4-0 up on RB Salzburg in their MD7 fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s were not been at their best in the opening stages, but it mattered not as they led at the Santiago Bernabeu with their shot of the match, which came from Rodrygo Goes. 10 minutes later, the second goal arrived from the Brazilian attacker, who has been in outstanding form over the last few weeks.

Just three minutes into the second half, Real Madrid got their third. It was a dreadful error from Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to continue his own goalscoring form. Not long after, it has gone 4-0 as Vinicius Junior has got himself on the scoresheet.

It’s a wonderful solo goal from Vinicius after Luka Modric’s through ball, and he needed that after a less than convincing start to 2025. Real Madrid are streaking away in this one, and they will be in a good place to push for a top 8 finish in the league phase.