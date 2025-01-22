WATCH: Rodrygo Goes breaks the deadlock as Real Madrid lead RB Salzburg

Real Madrid must win their final two league phase games to have any chance of securing a top 8 finish, and they’ve made the perfect start to this objective by taking the lead in their penultimate match against RB Salzburg.

Carlo Ancelotti’s have not been at their best in the opening stages, but it has mattered not as they lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. As it turns out, it was their shot that led to the opener, which has been scored by Rodrygo Goes.

It’s an incisive counter-attacking goal from Real Madrid. Federico Valverde wins the ball back in defence, and Dani Ceballos releases Vinicius Junior on the left with a good ball over the top. The Brazilian crosses for Jude Bellingham, whose poor touch goes into the path of Rodrygo, who makes no mistake to send the ball past Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

Rodrygo has been a man in form for Real Madrid in recent weeks, and that is his seventh goal in his last nine appearances. It has been reported that he could be dropped by Ancelotti for big matches during the remainder of the season, while there is even talk of him being sold. However, if he keeps this form up, then it would become very difficult for him to be left out of the line-up, let alone for an exit to be sought.