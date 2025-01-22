WATCH: Goalkeeper mistake allows Kylian Mbappe to score Real Madrid’s third

Real Madrid must win their final two league phase games to have any chance of securing a top 8 finish, and they will be winning the first of those as they are now 3-0 up on RB Salzburg in their MD7 fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s were not been at their best in the opening stages, but it mattered not as they led at the Santiago Bernabeu with their shot of the match, which came from Rodrygo Goes. 10 minutes later, the second goal arrived from the Brazilian attacker, who has been in outstanding form over the last few weeks.

Just three minutes into the second half, Real Madrid have now got their third. It is a dreadful error from Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, and that allows Kylian Mbappe to continue his own goalscoring form.

Blaswich will not want to see that one again, but Real Madrid and Mbappe will certainly take that gift. As things stand, they are giving themselves the best possible chance of finishing inside the top 8 of the league phase standings.