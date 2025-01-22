Real Madrid keep top 8 hopes alive with Champions League demolition of RB Salzburg

Real Madrid have made it back-to-back victories in the Champions League, and in some style too as they blew away RB Salzburg with a 5-1 scoreline in their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s were not been at their best in the opening stages, but it mattered not as they led at the Santiago Bernabeu with their shot of the match, which came from Rodrygo Goes. Vinicius Junior’s cross was deflected into the path of the 24-year-old by Jude Bellingham, and he made no mistake.

10 minutes later, the second goal arrived, also from Rodrygo. This one was a stunning strike, as Bellingham flicked the ball to the Brazilian, and he curled a wonderful effort into the far corner, and that left Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich with no chance.

Just three minutes into the second half, Real Madrid got their third. It was a dreadful error from Blaswich, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to continue his own goalscoring form as he robbed the ‘keeper inside his own six-yard box before tapping into an empty net.

Not long after, it went 4-0 as Vinicius Junior got himself on the scoresheet. Luka Modric played the ball into his path, and The Best FIFA winner for 2024 dribbled past several players before finishing into the far corner for his second goal of the calendar year.

Vinicius would get his second and Real Madrid’s fifth of the evening on 77 minutes. Federico Valverde did excellently to drive forward, and he slipped in his teammate to slot past Blaswich for another goal.

Mats Bidstrup did score a consolation goal for Salzburg, although that was the only bright spot for them on a miserable trip to the Bernabeu. For Real Madrid, the win leaves them in 16th place in the league phase standings, although a victory at Brest next week gives them a good chance to finishing inside the top 8.