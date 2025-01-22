WATCH: Vinicius Junior doubles up as Real Madrid hit fifth against RB Salzburg

Real Madrid must win their final two league phase games to have any chance of securing a top 8 finish, and they will be winning the first of those as they are now 5-0 up on RB Salzburg in their MD7 fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s were not been at their best in the opening stages, but it mattered not as they led at the Santiago Bernabeu with their shot of the match, which came from Rodrygo Goes. 10 minutes later, the second goal arrived from the Brazilian attacker, who has been in outstanding form over the last few weeks.

Just three minutes into the second half, Real Madrid got their third. It was a dreadful error from Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to continue his own goalscoring form. Not long after, it went 4-0 as Vinicius Junior got himself on the scoresheet, and he has now added his second and Los Blancos’ fifth.

5* Madrid 🌟 Vinicius Junior gets his second with another magnificent piece of skill and finish, as Real Madrid make it 5. 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/uHiLYRfNoe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 22, 2025

VALVERDE POUR VINICIUS, MAGNIFIQUE 5-0pic.twitter.com/mlo18tQ71h — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) January 22, 2025

It’s another stunning goal from Vinicius, who looks to be returning to form after a quiet start to 2025. Real Madrid are also looking back to their best, which is ominous for the rest of Europe.