WATCH: Real Madrid double advantage over RB Salzburg courtesy of Rodrygo Goes’ second

Real Madrid must win their final two league phase games to have any chance of securing a top 8 finish, and they’re on course for the first of those victories after doubling their advantage over RB Salzburg.

Carlo Ancelotti’s have not been at their best in the opening stages, but it mattered not as they led at the Santiago Bernabeu with their shot of the match, which came from Rodrygo Goes. The second goal has also come from the Brazilian attacker, who is continuing his excellent form of the last few weeks.

What a goal 🤧 Rodrygo doubles his, and Real Madrid's tally, after a brilliant interchange with Jude Bellingham, with a sublime finish 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/T3w5GNnVYs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 22, 2025

Rodrygo bags his brace in stunning fashion 💫 pic.twitter.com/RYFkGt74Zx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2025

Much like the opening goal, it’s Jude Bellingham that has set up Rodrygo, but the finish is even better on this occasion. The 24-year-old finds himself on the left, and after being played in, he curls an unstoppable effort past Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Balswich.

It is now eight goals in his last nine Real Madrid appearances for Rodrygo. It has recently been reported that he could be dropped by Ancelotti for big matches during the remainder of the season, but if he keeps this form up, then it would become very difficult for him to be left out of the line-up.