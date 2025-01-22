Real Betis could be penalised by Manchester United as part of Antony deal

In the coming days, Antony will leave Manchester United to join Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. A deal has already been agreed between both parties, and the Brazilian winger, who has fallen out of favour in recent months, will soon arrive at the Benito Villamarin.

Antony will be Betis’ first signing of the winter transfer window, to go alongside the departures of Assane Diao and Rui Silva – while Vitor Roque could also leave before the deadline. It will be a straight loan for the Man United man, as there is no option or obligation for Los Verdiblancos to make a deal permanent.

Betis have high hopes for Antony, who had been excellent at Ajax prior to his move to Man United in the summer of 2022. They fancy themselves to resurrect his ailing career, and 24-year-old will have plenty of chances to make a positive impression in Andalusia.

According to Diario AS, Betis will need to pay a higher fee to Man United as part of the loan agreement if Antony does not play a certain number of minutes during the second half of the season. While the exact figure is unknown, it is expected that this means the winger is expected to be a regular starter for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Given that Betis have had their financial struggles in recent years, they will be keen to avoid paying out unnecessary funds, so it is likely that they will comply with the demands that Man United have placed on a deal. Pellegrini has also accepted this, and he is confident of getting the best out of Antony.

This news should also mean that Antony is included in Betis’ squad for the knockout stages of the UEFA Conference League. Fran Vieites and Isco Alarcon will both be in after not being registered during the league phase, while the final spot should go to the Brazilian.