Barcelona secured an improbable victory over Benfica on Tuesday night, scoring in the 96th minute, and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat after the home side had a penalty appeal turned down in the same play. Raphinha was the hero of the night for Barcelona – and the villain for Benfica.

The Brazilian forward was at the bottom of the pile-up for Barcelona players during their stoppage time winner, and at the heart of a scuffle that broke out in the tunnel after the match, with Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ broadcasting the shouts of players and staff without images.

According to A Bola in Portugal, as carried by Sport, Benfica President Rui Costa was another of the main characters involved, as was Eric Garcia for Barcelona. As the teams were going down the tunnel, Benfica players reportedly began to insult the Barcelona players, and Barcelona match delegate Carles Naval had to get involved to separate Raphinha and Garcia from their opposition.

Raphinha has already racked up an impressive 25 goals and 9 assists this season. With 34 games played and plenty of months of competition still ahead, the Brazilian is on track to contend for all major individual awards if he maintains this incredible form. @sport pic.twitter.com/Wu5RS9YTWP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 22, 2025

Costa left the Director’s Box without a word to his counterpart Joan Laporta, and headed straight for the tunnel after the game, as he went to apprehend referee Danny Makkelie. The officials had to be escorted by security to their dressing room to get them away from Costa, and he could face a sanction if the incident features in the UEFA report.

Raphinha also commented on the incident after the game.

“I am a person who respects everyone. When I left [the pitch], there were people who insulted me. I returned the insults. I know it shouldn’t be done, but in the end we all got angry.”

“Benfica’s side could have held back. If they respect me, I respect them. It’s normal in football after an end to a match like this.”

According to Cadena Cope, the Portuguese police were also involved. They say that the police blocked the entrance to the Barcelona dressing room, and had to escort Raphinha away from the incident too.