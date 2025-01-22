Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wants to go to Barcelona, and Barcelona want to bring in Marcus Rashford, but the deal is on the rocks as time ticks on in the January transfer window. The England striker looked set to leave Old Trafford this winter, but his options are fading away.

According to Cadena Cope, Rashford ahs told United that he will only leave the club for Barcelona this January transfer window. His representatives met with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco on Tuesday, and gave the Blaugrana a 5 to 6-day deadline in order to get the deal completed.

For their part, Rashford is Barcelona’s top target reinforce their squad this winter window, and the deal has the green light from Hansi Flick. However Barcelona, who are negotiating a series of expensive renewals currently for Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi, need to organise departures from their squad before Rashford can come in. They need extra space in their salary limit to cover the €9m in salary that he commands.

The two players that could leave this January are Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia. The former, despite numerous indications from the club that he might be better off leaving on loan for the rest of the year, has shown no intention of leaving. Meanwhile Garcia is the subject of offers from Como and Girona, but neither offer has gone above €7m, with Barcelona demanding €10m. In addition, Flick is not altogether keen on the idea of losing Garcia.

All in all, Rashford is reportedly resigned to seeing out the season in Manchester, which in part explains his return to training with the Red Devils on Wednesday. It does come as some surprise that Rashford would not consider Dortmund as an option, but they themselves are going through turmoil after sacking manager Nuri Sahin earlier.