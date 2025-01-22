Barcelona have been heavily linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in recent weeks, with it looking highly likely that the England international will be on the move before the end of the January transfer window. They are running out of time to do so though.

The Manchester United man looks set to leave on loan for the rest of the season, and following interest from Juventus, AC Milan and AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have emerged as the favourites for his signature. Reportedly Barcelona are Rashford’s preference, and he will wait for them to make a move – as long as he can.

Rashford’s representatives met with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco on Tuesday to discuss terms, and were told that the Blaugrana were interested in Rashford as a priority target, but they must move players out before doing so. Now Cadena Cope have revealed that the Blaugrana have been given until the end of the week – 5 or 6 days – to complete the deal by Rashford, otherwise he will explore other options.

Dortmund do appear to be that other option, and Barcelona will need to find around €10m in order to sign Rashford on loan, taking care of his salary for the rest of the season, although that could change if United alter their stance. The terms of the deal for Rashford have already been agreed as of today.

The two players who have been cited as potential departures are Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia. The former has not had much game time under Hansi Flick, but seems reluctant to leave the Blaugrana on loan himself. Garcia on the other hand has offers from Como and Girona, but reportedly Flick is keen to hold onto the centre-back, who has been used often in midfield.

Garcia showed just how useful he can be against Benfica, scoring Barcelona’s equaliser at 4-4, and it was noted that he pointed to himself and down to the ground, in what some interpreted as an ‘I’m staying here’ gesture during his celebration. Garcia backed away from any ‘messages’ after the game, noting that he was simply celebrating.