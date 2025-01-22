With the January business starting to speed up, here’s a round up of a few things you may have missed from around La Liga in recent days.

Alaves

Forward Abde Rebbach has moved on loan to Granada until the end of the season, while AC Milan talent Luka Romero has ended his own loan move in the Basque Country to return to join Cruz Azul after just 8 appearances for Alaves.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have more or less decided to activate Ilaix Moriba’s buy option from RB Leipzig for around €6m, which Barcelona will receive 10% of. Whether he remains at the club will depend on if he is willing to reduce his salary – Celta will hope so after some brilliant performances in recent months.

Relevo go on to note that new Sporting Director Marco Garces has moved out all but two of his predecessor Luis Campos’ first nine signings: Williot Swedberg and Oscar Mingueza. Jorgen Strand Larsen is the only one they have made a profit on.

USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre has joined San Diego FC on loan until the end of the season, while Jonathan Bamba is expected to join Chicago Fire in the coming days.

Espanyol

Ajax talent Naci Unuvar has ended his loan spell at the RCDE Stadium following the arrival of Roberto Fernandez from Braga last week. Unuvar has joined FC Twente on loan.

Las Palmas

Diego Martinez has strengthened his backline with 24-year-old right-back Andy Pelmard. The Frenchman joins from Clermont Foot, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Lecce, with an option to buy.

Leganes

Young winger Naim Garcia has joined Racing Ferrol on loan until the end of the season.

Osasuna

After 6.5 years, and 184 appearances, right-back Nacho Vidal has joined Real Oviedo on a free. Off the back of significant injuries and a loan spell at RCD Mallorca in the second half of last season, Vidal had fallen out of favour, but left emotional after spell in which he reached the Copa del Rey and won Segunda.

Rayo Vallecano

Deportivo La Coruna forward Lucas Perez is set to end his fairytale return to his hometown clbu in Galicia, after declaring that the relationship with the club had ‘deteriorated’, leaving him feeling ‘uncomfortable’. Having helped them win promotion back to Segunda, the 36-year-old is close to joining Rayo Vallecano say Diario AS.

RCD Mallorca

Young forward Javi Llabres has completed a loan switch to Eldense in Segunda in search of game time.

Real Betis

Relevo say that Real Betis are interested in bringing back Alex Moreno from Aston Villa. On loan at Nottingham Forest, they have a buy option on Moreno, but the Spanish left-back has not been used much of late by Nuno. Villa meanwhile would need to terminate one of their existing loan deals for a move to happen due to FIFA limits and while Moreno is keen on a move, his salary could be another issue.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Rui Silva has joined Sporting CP on loan, with a €4.7m move agreed for the summer after 3.5 years in Seville.

Real Valladolid

Veteran midfielder Cesar de la Hoz has left on a free to join Real Oviedo. The 32-year-old made 26 appearances over the past 18 months, but featured just once in the Copa del Rey this season.

Sevilla

Sevilla have bid farewell to another member of their last Europa League title, with Gonzalo Montiel returning to Argentina. The World Cup-winner leaves after 3.5 years to go back to River Plate in exchange for €4.5m after 81 appearances, 3 goals and 6 assists.

Villarreal

Villarreal have given Napoli a deadline to decide on a loan move until the end of the season for former Real Madrid centre-back Rafa Marin. Relevo say that the Yellow Submarine want a deal done by Saturday, or they will pull out. Napoli’s failure to bring in Danilo after leaving Juventus has halted the move, but Antonio Conte’s side are still looking at a loan for Marin.