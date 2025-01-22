Ex-Barcelona star calls Eric Garcia to persuade move as asking price is revealed

As things stand, Eric Garcia is the player most likely to leave Barcelona this month, although his destination is yet to be decided. Girona, who had him on loan last season, and Como are the two clubs competing for the 24-year-old’s signature, and it does appear that one will be successful in the next week or so.

Barcelona need to orchestrate one first team departure if they are to sign Marcus Rashford, and currently, Eric’s exit is the one that is expected to take place, despite the club’s preference being to move on Ansu Fati (but he does not have any sufficient interest from other teams).

Eric, who played a decisive role in Barcelona’s 5-4 comeback victory over Benfica on Tuesday night, is under offer from Como, and the Serie A side are pushing hard to bring him in before the end of the winter transfer window. According to Relevo, there have even been conversations between Eric and Sergi Roberto, who left the Catalans last summer to join Cesc Fabregas’ side.

The offer from Como is said to be €7m, which is below Barcelona’s valuation of the defender. A further report from Relevo have confirmed that the Blaugrana are seeking to receive at least €10m from a sale.

Furthermore, Eric would also prefer to re-join Girona, rather than move to Como. He has very good memories from his time at Montilivi last season, and equally, the Catalan club want to bring him back – although they have yet to make a definitive move to do so, despite club-to-club talks in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen how Eric’s situation plays out, but it does seem inevitable that he will be leaving Barcelona before the end of the transfer window, which closes on the 3rd of February. His days in Montilivi seem to be numbered, despite that telling contribution in Lisbon earlier this week.