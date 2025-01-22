Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has stated that the club ‘feels like home’ following a new 9.5-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2034. The deal is believed to make him the highest-paid player in European football, but his long-term future is not entirely settled depending on who you speak to.

One of the reasons it has come as such a surprise is the legal case that Manchester City are battling with the Premier League over financial rule violations, which could bring unprecedented punishments.

“I’m confident that the club know what they are doing. In the end, I really don’t think I should speak much about this because I’ve been here for two-and-a-half years so I’m confident that the club know what they’re doing,” Haaland commented to The Telegraph.

One of the many surprising aspects of the deal is that it would appear to drastically reduce his chances of playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, a previously strated ambition voiced by his father Alf-Inge Haaland.

“Those are his words, not mine. I think when I signed for City I felt like it was home. I really meant it. I feel so happy, my family is so happy. In the end that is what I wanted.”

However not everyone is convinced that Haaland will be spending the rest of his career at City, especially knowing his agent Rafaela Pimienta, who is not one to reduce her client’s options. Cadena SER say that sources with knowledge of the negotiation suspect that there are get-out clauses for Haaland if City are relegated to the second tier, or if they go two years without Champions League football through non-sporting reasons.

They also feel there will be an exit route available to the Norwegian in the third year of the deal. Despite the apparent commitment from Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping close tabs on his situation as a future option.