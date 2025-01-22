Barcelona youngster decides against January transfer exit

Barcelona have a thin squad this season, but in two areas they do have depth to speak of. Unfortunately for young midfielder Pablo Torre, one of the areas Hansi Flick is blessed with options in is creative midfielders who like to operate behind the frontline.

Torre had a mixed loan spell at Girona last season, rarely getting more game time than the occasional start here and there. After Xavi Hernandez appeared to discard him as an option for their first-team squad though, Hansi Flick has taken much more of a shining to the 21-year-old, after a series of promising preseason performances.

However the return of players from injury, such as Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez, has made it difficult for Torre to come by minutes. In the summer Barcelona opened the door to an exit on loan for Torre, but he decided to stay and fight for his place. So far his contributions have been good too, with 4 goals and 3 assists in his 11 appearances this season. Those appearances add up to just 361 minutes though, giving him an average of a goal contribution every 52 minutes.

The fact is that his opportunities remain few and far between though. Excepting his Copa del Rey appearances, Torre has not played since the end of November, and has made just four starts, leading to talk of a potential loan deal. Getafe were linked with Torre early in the transfer window, but it was always termed as ‘unlikely’ that Torre would leave in the January transfer market.

Now MD say that decision is final though, and Torre will not be going anywhere this month. He is keen to fight for his spot. Torre’s versatility is appreciated by Flick and his staff, and for the club, his exit would give them little relief in their salary limit either, as one of the lowest earners.