Barcelona forward Raphinha is enjoying a fine season, and in all likelihood his best yet. Against Benfica, as the Blaugrana snatched victory in the Champions League he was at the centre of attention both on and off the pitch.

The Brazilian hit an unlikely brace, with his first goal deflecting inadvertently off his head and into the goal following a pass from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin. The second was all to his credit, as he raced behind the defence in the 96th minute before cutting inside and firing past the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

Raphinha has already racked up an impressive 25 goals and 9 assists this season. With 34 games played and plenty of months of competition still ahead, the Brazilian is on track to contend for all major individual awards if he maintains this incredible form. @sport pic.twitter.com/Wu5RS9YTWP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 22, 2025

Raphinha was given the Player of the Match award by UEFA all the same, but it took some time for him to appear in front of the media. Barcelona gave away a soft penalty in the first half, but were given one of their own for a light touch on Lamine Yamal, and avoided a spot kick in the same play in which Raphinha scores. He was asked whether he preferred UEFA referees to those in La Liga, to which he had an eyebrow-raising response.

“If I say what I think, maybe they wouldn’t let me play in La Liga again,” he told Cadena SER.

The context comes from this past weekend, were Barcelona were denied what they felt was a clear penalty on Jules Kounde, late on during their 1-1 draw with Getafe. The referee was not called to look at the monitor by the VAR, sparking outrage from the Blaugrana.

Manager Hansi Flick has tried his best to avoid controversy this season, but clearly didn’t feel it was even debatable, based on his statements before the Benfica match. Barcelona President Joan Laporta was far harsher with his evaluation of the decision, in what he sees as an ongoing issue in Spanish football – almost without exception, every team in La Liga feels they have been a victim of officiating this season.