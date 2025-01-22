Barcelona confirm transfer decision on in-demand defender

Barcelona need to organise a departure in order to make their move for Marcus Rashford, although who leaves remains to be seen. Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia are the two players that appear closes to making an exit, although both cases are not straightforward.

It is clear that Barcelona would prefer Fati to leave, but aside from some minor speculation, there has not been much interest in the 22-year-old attacker. Furthermore, he continues to insist on staying at the Catalan club, despite the fact that he has been left out on multiple matchday squads in recent weeks.

Because of this, Eric has been seen as the player that could free up Barcelona’s move for Rashford. The 24-year-old defender is down the pecking order, although that could change after his decisive contribution against Benfica on Tuesday. That could have played a part, as the club has now delivered a definitive stance on the situation.

According to MD, Barcelona have decided that Eric will not be leaving the club during the winter transfer window. Instead, the plan is for him to remain a valuable option in Flick’s squad for the remainder of the season, at which point his situation will be assessed again.

This news is very bad for Como and Girona, who are the two clubs that have shown the most interest in Eric. The former recently made an offer that was below Barcelona’s asking price, and now it seems that neither club will have the chance to bring him in mid-season.

It would be no surprise if Eric left Barcelona in 2025, given that his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season. There will surely be plans to cash in, and given that the interest in his services should remain until the summer (especially from Girona), the opportunity to do so is likely to present itself. In the meantime, there will be no movement.