Barcelona have been roundly criticised for their deal to bring Vitor Roque in, with resources stretched and in need of fresh impetus, Sporting Director Deco pulled the trigger on a deal to take Roque to the club for €30m, plus €31m in variables with Athletico Paranaense. However the narrative will change if they can make a profit on the 19-year-old striker.

Roque looks unlikely to fulfil the variables that feature in the initial deal, with no sign of a future for him in Catalonia. This summer the teenage striker moved to Real Betis on loan, with Los Verdiblancos loaning Roque and securing 20% of his rights, with a chance to make that 80% in exchange for a further €25m.

However Brazilian giants Palmeiras retain an interest in Roque, and have just brought in €40m from Manchester City in exchange for centre-back Vitor Reis. They made a move earlier in January, but it seems that has fallen on deaf ears for a Roque determined to triumph in Europe. Sport reveal that Palmeiras are willing to pay €27m for 80% of Roque’s rights, a deal that would represent a €3m profit for the Blaugrana.

So far O Verdao have been unsuccessful in securing Roque’s green light, and would need Betis’ approval too for a winter move. However they will continue with their efforts this transfer window, and will return with a fresh approach in the summer too.

This season Roque has again showed promise, but also a lack of a clinical edge in front of goal, missing a key chance and scoring a penalty on his return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys against Barcelona. Starting the majority of games for Manuel Pellegrini, Roque has 7 goals and 2 assists in his 27 appearances this year at the Benito Villamarin.