Barcelona aiming to bring in €120m from Spotify Camp Nou venture

Earlier this month, Barcelona secured their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which was the latest step towards the club’s return to financial parity. They secured this by selling off VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou, which the Catalan giants hope to return to later in the season.

The return to the Spotify Camp Nou is eagerly awaited by Barcelona, who know that they will benefit financially when they are back home. The temporary move to the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic, which has been extended in recent months, has been far from ideal, although there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

After securing those VIP boxes sales in the last few weeks, Barcelona have now put more VIP seats up for sale, as reported by Marca. These will be for the ring seats, which will have access to different hospitality rooms.

Barcelona, who won a thrilling Champions League clash against Benfica on Tuesday night, are hoping to raise a lot of money from selling these seats, which the report stating that the board’s estimate is that €120m will be generated. If that proves to be the case, these funds can be used to let balance the club’s finances, while some could also go towards transfer business during the summer.

There is certainly a lot of happiness surrounding Barcelona at the moment. They won the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month, they are close to finalising key contract renewals, and now they could be about to bring in more much-needed funds that will help with the club’s ambition to be able to spend money without many restrictions.

For now, Barcelona will need to be patient, although it is understandable that club officials will not want to be. The return home to the Spotify Camp Nou is near, and when it does come, it will be exciting from a sporting and financially standpoint.