Athletic Club sink to first Europa League defeat

Athletic Club had won their last five matches in the Europa League, but that streak is now over after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Besiktas at the Tüpraş Stadyumu in Istanbul.

Ernesto Valverde rested several big names for the trip to Türkiye, with the likes of Unai Simon, Dani Vivian and Inaki Williams left out from the side that defeated Celta Vigo last weekend. However, that decision looked to be a poor one early on as Besiktas took the lead on 17 minutes courtesy of Kosovan winger Milot Raschica.

However, Athletic were able to force an equaliser in the final minutes before the half time interval. Oscar de Marcos’ cross reached Benat Prados, whose wayward shot fell into the path of Unai Gomez, and he volleyed excellently into the far corner, leaving Besiktas goalkeeper Mert Gunok with no chance of making the save.

However, Athletic would be behind again on the hour mark as Rashica fired past Julen Agirrezabala for his second of the evening. At this point, Valverde turned to the likes of Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Williams and Mikel Vesga to salvage a positive result, although the former could only last six minutes before being substituted with physical discomfort.

Unfortunately for Athletic, Besiktas streaked clear in the closing stages. Rafa Silva, who had set up Rashica’s two goals, got on the scoresheet himself on 79 minutes, before Joao Mario netted from the penalty spot in stoppage time after substitute Nico Serrano committed a foul inside the area.

It is a disappointing result for Athletic Club, although their fate in the Europa League is still very much in their hands. Regardless of results on Thursday, they will be staying inside the top eight of the league phase standings, meaning that victory over Viktoria Plzen at San Mames next week could ensure that they progress to the last 16, and avoid the play-off round.