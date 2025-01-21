WATCH: Wojciech Szczesny howler allows Benfica to re-take lead against Barcelona

Barcelona need to win to all-but ensure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but they are now trailing for the second time against Benfica in their seventh matchday fixture in the league phase.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica are now back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifts Vangelis Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he takes.

Defensive disaster for Barcelona at the back as Vangelis Pavlidis pounces to put Benfica back in front in a flash 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1Esp5nbASB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2025

⚽️ GOAL: Pavlidis (2)

🇪🇺 Benfica 2-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/WPqvMrJxBy — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) January 21, 2025

It is a terrible moment for Szczesny, who was given the chance ahead of Inaki Pena for this one. However, it is a chance that he has not taken.