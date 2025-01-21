WATCH: Vangelis Pavlidis scores first half hat-trick for Benfica after another Barcelona error

Barcelona need to win to all-but ensure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but their chances are very low now as Benfica have gone 3-1 up in their seventh matchday meeting in the league phase.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. Now, the Greek striker has got his hat-trick after scoring from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

It has been a dreadful opening half hour for Barcelona, who must now score three unanswered goals if they are to turn this around.