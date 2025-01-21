WATCH: Robert Lewandowski scores second penalty as Barcelona cut deficit to 4-3

Barcelona are still in this match, and with not too long to go against Benfica, they have brought it back to 4-3 in the Champions League classic.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. The Greek striker would get his hat-trick goal soon after from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

Raphinha had made it 3-2 in bizarre circumstances, but Ronald Araujo turned the ball into his own net for Benfica to get their fourth of the evening only a few minutes later. However, Barcelona are now back to within one as Lewandowski has scored his second penalty of the evening.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Benfica 4-3 Barcelona | Lewandowski LEWANDOWSKI GETS ONE BACK FOR BARCELONA!pic.twitter.com/eXHzx0npOJ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 21, 2025

It has been a crazy game, but Barcelona are now close to escaping with something from this game. Can they force an equaliser in the closing stages?