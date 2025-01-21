WATCH: Eric Garcia bullets home header as Barcelona make it 4-4 against Benfica

Barcelona have somehow dragged themselves back from two goals down to Benfica, and they are now level at 4-4 at the Estadio da Luz.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. The Greek striker would get his hat-trick goal soon after from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

Raphinha had made it 3-2 in bizarre circumstances, but Ronald Araujo turned the ball into his own net for Benfica to get their fourth of the evening only a few minutes later. However, Barcelona managed to score again through Lewandowski’s second penalty, and now Eric Garcia has headed home for 4-4.

Barcelona complete the unlikeliest of comebacks 🤯 Eric García heads them level at 4-4! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XDfIFTm0WF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2025

It’s an incredible fightback from Barcelona, and can they now go on to get the unlikeliest of winners?