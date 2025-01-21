Barcelona

WATCH: Bizarre Raphinha goal halves deficit between Benfica and Barcelona

Barcelona are back in their Champions League match against Benfica. Having trailed 3-1 at half time, they have managed to get a goal back.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

Barcelona took control from that point, but Benfica went back ahead after a howler from Wojciech Szczesny, who gifted Pavlidis the chance to score his second goal, which he took. The Greek striker would get his hat-trick goal soon after from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area from the Polish goalkeeper, whose Champions League return has been a disaster.

Now, Raphinha had made it 3-2 in bizarre circumstances. Anatolii Trubin’s clearance bounces off the head of the Brazilian attacker, before flying into the back of the net.

Barcelona needed a break to get back into his game, and it has come in fortuitous circumstances. They will now hope to kick on and force an equaliser.

