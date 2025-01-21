WATCH: Barcelona back on level terms as Robert Lewandowski scores from the penalty spot

Barcelona made the worst possible start to their Champions League clash against Benfica, but not long after conceding, they are back on level terms at the Estadio Da Luz.

It was a dreadful start for Barcelona, as Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras delivered a wonderful cross for Vangelis Pavlidis to smash into the back of the net – Wojciech Szczesny, who is making his first Champions League appearance for Barcelona, was left with no chance whatsoever of stopping it.

However, Barcelona were only behind for 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde made a fine run into the Benfica the penalty area before being fouled by Antonio Silva. Nothing was given on-field, but after a VAR check, a foul was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up from 12 yards, and he made no mistake to score his 102nd Champions League goal.

102 #UCL goals for Robert Lewandowski 🌟 pic.twitter.com/8PYjDVBk95 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 21, 2025

Barcelona needed a quick-fire response, and they have got it. It’s a rather fortuitous way for them to draw back level, but they will not care at all as they are now in a better position to pick up the victory that they need to all-but ensure their place in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League.

Hansi Flick spoke pre-match on the happy memories that he has whilst managing at the Estadio da Luz, and he will hope that he can led his side to another victory in the stadium.