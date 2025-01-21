“The priority is…” – Deco provides interesting update on Barcelona transfer business

Barcelona are expected to be active in the transfer market this month, and it’s been reported that they hope to make at least one signing, with that likely to be Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Deco, the club’s sporting director, will be tasked with sorting arrangements, although it won’t be easy for him due to the ongoing financial problems.

Deco is currently in Lisbon with the first team for the Champions League fixture against Benfica, which he expects to be tough for Hansi Flick’s side (via Sport).

“I know very well, it’s a difficult stadium. Their fans push a lot, they are very encouraged. In the Champions League there are atmospheres like that and if we want to go as far as we want to go this way.”

Prior to kick off, it has been reported that Deco spoke with an intermediatory in the Rashford case, with Barcelona very keen to bring in the English attacker before the winter transfer window closes. However, the Portuguese refused to be drawn on specific deals, and instead, he stated that the priority is not for anyone to be signed, but rather to enforce from within.

“We’re on the subject of fair-play. In the final days, if we can strengthen the team, we will try, but as of today there is nothing. The priority is the renewals of the important players in the squad, and then we could focus on one or two reinforcements, but it is not something that the coach has asked us for.”

“I don’t know (about Carreras). I know Benfica players but we are not following anyone in particular.”

The renewal of Ronald Araujo is one that Deco is working on, and while it does make sense that this is a priority for Barcelona, supporters will be very keen for at least one signing to be added to Hansi Flick’s squad by the end of the month. For now, it remains to be seen whether that ends up happening.