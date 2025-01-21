Sevilla keen on €5m Senegalese defender as Loic Bade replacement

Sevilla are expected to part ways with Loic Bade in the coming weeks, with a move to Aston Villa getting ever closer. A replacement will be needed, and sporting director Victor Orta has already identified the player that he wants to bring to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan once the former Stade Rennais man moves to the Premier League.

Aston Villa did have their latest offer for Bade turned down, although there is an expectation that an agreement will be reached in the coming days, thus allowing the 24-year-old defender to be reunited with Monchi, who brought him to Sevilla when he held the position of sporting director at the Andalusian club.

Sevilla are hoping to earn €25m from Bade’s sale, should it go through later this month. Once it does, they will advance their search for a replacement, although their leading candidate has already been identified: Arouna Sangante.

As per Relevo, Sevilla are very interested in signing Sangante. He is a player that they are very familiar with, as they considered going for him last summer, and although a deal broke down on that occasion, there is a belief that an agreement would come this time around, although that would only happen if Bade was sold.

Sangante, a 22-year-old Senegalese central defender, is captain of Ligue 1 side Le Havre, whom he has been with since 2020. It is noted that they are open to hearing offers, with an asking price of €5m having been set.

There is no doubt that this would be a very affordable deal for Sevilla, despite their well-documented financial woes. They can use 20% of the expected money for Bade towards signing Sangante, while the remaining funds can be banked to help the club balance its books. Equally, it could also be used towards further additions during the winter transfer window.