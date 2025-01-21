Real Madrid out of race for signature of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid will not be signing Bayern Munich left-back on a free as so many had expected earlier in the season, with the Canadian left-back set to remain in Bavaria for the foreseeable. Los Blancos have been pursuing Davies for more than a year, and had reportedly agreed terms with him, but Bayern appear to have changed his mind on a departure.

Agent Nedal Huoseh has been in Munich since last week for talks with Bayern, and while on Friday negotiations were left without an understanding, Bayern and Davies had got closer on their positions, with a reported gap of €1-2m per year. Now Marca report that Davies will renew with Bayern, and Real Madrid will miss out on his signature.

They say his salary will be worth around €15m gross per year on a deal that will run until 2030. Huoseh had held meetings with various suitors for Davies, presumably including Real Madrid, since the start of 2025, amid reports that they would be talking to Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool too.

The Madrid-based daily go on to say that Los Blancos were not a fan of Huoseh’s behaviour, and while there was a mutual interest from Davies and Real Madrid in doing a deal, the latter would not stray from the terms that they had outlined. Real Madrid felt on two occasions they were on the verge of agreeing a contract, but Huoseh was always been looking for an improvement regardless, and he will now sign with Bayern. Last summer the European champions decided against negotiating with Bayern for a fee, at which point the German giants were resigned to losing Davies, but Real Madrid’s confidence they would get a deal done backfired.

Davies had been tipped to join Los Blancos and become their left-back of the future, with doubts continuing around Ferland Mendy, and Fran Garcia yet to earn the full trust of Carlo Ancelotti. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will look at alternatives in the market, as so far Davies was cited as the only option. They do have a buyback option on Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez for just €9m.