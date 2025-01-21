Real Madrid confirm Florentino Perez presidency extension

Over the weekend, Florentino Perez submitted his application to be re-elected as Real Madrid president, and it turns out that he has been successful in his bid to stay at the helm of the club that he has led for 22 of the last 25 years.

On Friday, Real Madrid confirmed that Perez had presented his candidacy, and in the end, he was the only person to do so, meaning that elections were not necessary. As such, he has been re-appointed as club president until 2029, at which point he will be 83 years of age.

Florentino Pérez, proclamado presidente del Real Madrid hasta 2029. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 21, 2025

Perez was first appointed as president of Real Madrid in 2000, and he held the position until 2006, when he was succeeded by Ramon Calderon. However, he took back the post three years later, and he has held it ever since.

Across his two spells, Perez has led Real Madrid to becoming one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he has spearheaded the signings of several big names – especially in recent years, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham heading to the Santiago Bernabeu, while more could be on their way later this year.

It is hardly surprising that Perez ran unopposed for these latest elections, as anyone that would have gone up against him would have almost certainly lost anyway. He is undoubtedly the most popular person within Real Madrid, and when he does inevitably move on (whether that be in 2029 or after), he will surely do it on his own terms.

Until then, Real Madrid can continue to enjoy having him as their president. He has big plans for the club over the next four years, which will include keeping them at the pinnacle of world football. But even if that does not happen, he will undoubtedly remain as a legend of the club, given the impact that he has made up until now.