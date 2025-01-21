Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shown on numerous occasions his ability to survive at the top level of football even in the most difficult of corners. The Italian coach is desperate to prove his doubters wrong, feeling now as much as ever that the coverage of him and his team has been overly negative.

Ancelotti celebrated with plenty of energy whenever his side scored against Las Palmas this weekend, breaking from his calm demeanour, which was taken as a sign of release following another tense week this season. According to Cadena SER, Ancelotti is more motivated to prove himself than he was 10 years ago.

No, Carlo Ancelotti no tiene ninguna intención de irse a final de temporada. Está muy a gusto en el Real Madrid. — Filippo Ricci (@filippomricci) January 20, 2025

His view is that the ‘noise’ and ‘pessimism’ surrounding Real Madrid has been overblown, and he does not understand it. Ancelotti believes that it does not correspond to the results, and said as much over the weekend. Even so, it is a concern from him that some of that pessimism is coming from within the club. It was also reported on Monday by Onda Cero that Ancelotti had decided to leave the club at the end of the season, something quickly denied by Filippo Ricci of GdS.

Another point that has rubbed Ancelotti the wrong way is the evaluation of his work. He considers that hsi management has been crucial in ensuring Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can play together, while the form of Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos are further evidence of his work. The flipside is the constant speculation over the game time for Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler. The teenage pair have been on the fringes of the side, something often used to criticise Ancelotti with.

Certainly Ancelotti is one of the most even-keeled managers in top-level football, but this season he has been much punchier in his press conferences. That is a natural consequence of Los Blancos going through spells of pressure, but Ancelotti has also called out criticism that he felt went too far. Even if Real Madrid are top of La Liga, it is not surprising that he faces blowback for some time after two heavy defeats to Barcelona.