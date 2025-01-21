Predicted Teams Benfica-Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong set for rare start

Barcelona can all-but ensure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory over Benfica on Tuesday, so there is plenty at stake for the Catalans in their seventh league phase fixture.

Hansi Flick’s side will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing draw at Getafe, although Sport say that there will only be one change to the side that starts in Lisbon: Gavi is to drop out, with his place being taken by Frenkie de Jong. As such, Inaki Pena will once again be in goals, as Wojciech Szczesny prepares to stay on the bench.

Benfica will provide a very tough test for Barcelona, and they have already defeated Spanish opposition at the Estadio da Luz this season (Atletico Madrid, 4-0). It will not be easy for the Catalans to secure the victory they need, although they are going into this one in good form, having won every game in 2025 before the draw at Getafe.