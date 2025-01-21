Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has spoken to the press ahead of their penultimate Champions League group phase game at home to RB Salzburg, as they look to seal qualification to the play-off. Mbappe is fresh off the back of a brace against Las Palmas, and scored against Celta Vigo and Barcelona too in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup respectively.

That as one of the key talking points of the press conference, where Mbappe discussed the factors that had taken him from a sobering Clasico against Barcelona in October to leading the charge for Los Blancos against the same foe in Saudi Arabia. He was asked what he would say to his critics now, following his upturn in form.

“(Smiles) Nothing, I’m very calm, it’s normal. When you are a player like me, with so many expectations, it is logical that people talk if you don’t play well. You can do it badly, but I don’t take it personally. In the world of football, when you play well, people say good things and when you play badly, they say bad things.”

“You must always be calm and focused on your game, on what you can improve. I knew he could change the situation, he has done it and I am very happy for it, as well as for helping my team in the way I have done in the last few games.”

The French forward admitted earlier in the season that after missing a penalty against Athletic Club in Bilbao, he hit rock-bottom.

“I have had a bad time, because I am a player who always wants to do more; give my all for myself and the team. And when you see that you don’t achieve it, it is normal that it affects you. Playing here is a great opportunity, I have always said it. But I knew that these things could happen and, as I said, Bilbao was a ‘good moment’, because it changed my mentality. I couldn’t do any worse. It could only get better. And with this, show that I am a player of great quality, that I can help Real Madrid.”

Mbappe again mentioned Real Madrid’s defeat against Athletic as a point of inflection for him.

“It was a mental thing. To hit myself in the chest and say: I have to do more. I was physically well, happy with the group, but I had to give more. I knew it. And Bilbao was a… bam. To tell myself, ‘now is the time to change this situation, you didn’t come to Real Madrid to play badly.’ And I have changed it, but we have to continue. Because playing well for a month is easy. What you have to do is always play well. And I am ready to help my team.”

In his view, he was not playing with instinct, and now if moving more freely on the pitch.

“I thought a lot. Too much. How to do this, how to move… and when you think so much, you don’t play well. Nothing is going on with the National Team. France is like that and I can’t change what happens there. I look forward to returning in March; my love for the national team has not changed. But, for now, I only think about Madrid. In giving my best football.”

The French forward is now looking decidedly like the leader of a Real Madrid side, with his performance against Las Palmas arguably the best of his contributions this season. With four goals in his last three games, he is coming into prime form, and Real Madrid are already atop the La Liga table.