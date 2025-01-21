Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he has tried to simplify the game for Kylian Mbappe in recent months, after the French forward explained that he was getting in his own way mentally on the pitch. After a tough start, Mbappe now looks to be back in form.

This season Real Madrid have been through far more difficulties than last, and Ancelotti has been far more vocal in defence of his own work, the players and their results than in recent campaigns. During his last press conference, Ancelotti noted that he had been reading about how bad his side were, despite moving top of La Liga, and was asked if he was ‘bringing the receipts’.

“Bufff… I don’t think so. I feel very loved in all aspects: fans, club, media level. Everyone. Sometimes it gets a little exaggerated, but as I said the other day, I want to be quite objective. Nothing else. And to continue on my path.”

Before Ancelotti took to the stand, Mbappe had opened up on his struggles earlier in the season, and admitted that he was thinking too much about his game. His coach had given him some pretty simple advice.

“And? For him to think less (laughs). You have to go back to basics, in situations like this. When a player is not able to bring out their best version, they complicate the plays. And this is incorrect. You should simplify, not complicate.”

Ancelotti would go on to explain that Mbappe was playing more on the left side, with Vinicius Junior moving inside at the beginning of the campaign, but that now they were sticking closer to their positions, in Mbappe’s case through the middle. The 25-year-old summer recruit certainly looks like himself again after a tough opening to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.