Marcus Rashford puts pressure on Barcelona as more talks are scheduled

If Barcelona are to sign a player in January, it would be Marcus Rashford. However, it is far from certain that a deal will be done in the coming weeks as the Catalans are not yet certain about the capability to afford an arrangement with Manchester United.

It has been reported in the last couple of days that Rashford has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and joining the La Liga giants would be his preferred move for the remainder of the season, having fallen out of favour under new Man United head coach Ruben Amorim. Despite this, the player himself is not overly happy.

This is because Relevo have reported that Rashford has asked Barcelona for assurances about whether a deal can be done in January. For now, he continues to prioritise a move to Catalonia, but if it becomes apparent that an agreement will not be possible due to the club’s well-documented financial woes, he is sure to move on.

Later this week, talks between Barcelona and Rashford’s representatives are scheduled to take place, at which point there is likely to be questions asked about the likelihood of a deal being completed before the winter transfer window closes.

Despite returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule earlier this month, Barcelona need to raise funds in order to be able to afford Rashford. At this stage, the player that is most likely to leave is Eric Garcia, who is attracting strong interest from Como and Girona. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is another candidate, and while the club would prefer him to go, there is not sufficient interest in his services.

It is totally understandable if Rashford is getting restless, and it would also be no surprise to see him move on from Barcelona in the coming days. The Catalans must close at least one exit in the very near future, otherwise they risk missing out on their top target.