Manchester City make shock move for 18-year-old La Liga defender – verbal agreement reached

Real Valladolid central defender Juma Bah looks as if he will be on the move during the January transfer market, following reports that Premier League giants Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement to sign the defender.

While the deal for the 18-year-old has not yet been finalised, Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal will be formalised in the coming hours. The Sierra Leone talent joined La Pucela on loan from AIK Freetong in the summer, and has gradually worked his way into the starting line-up at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla.

Romano goes on to say that Bah could be loaned out immediately, with RC Lens his potential destination. The two clubs recently did a deal for Real Madrid target Abdukodir Khusanov for around €50m, and the Ligue side perhaps believe that Bah could be his replacement until at least the end of the season.

Bah has just crossed the 1,000-minute mark with Valladolid, making 14 appearances and receiving two bookings this season. Of those 14 appearances, 11 were starts, and all but one was in the Copa del Rey.

Newcastle United had been linked with Bah in recent weeks, and while the Italian transfer guru does not state a potential fee, previous numbers mentioned are around €10-15m. The imposing right-footed central defender is blessed with the physical gifts to cut it at the top level of the game, and has been solid if unspectacular so far during his time in Spain. In particular, his pace and power stand out.

Valladolid manager Diego Cocca will be hoping that reinforcements are on the way during the remainder of the transfer window. Ajax have been in talks to sign their star attacker Raul Moro for a fee of around €10m – losing both would be a hammer-blow to Valladolid’s hopes of surviving in La Liga.

