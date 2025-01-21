Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has asked the club’s fans to get behind them in moments of difficulty, even if he accepted their whistles last Thursday. After Los Blancos threw away a two-goal lead against Celta Vigo in the closing stages, the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu were not forgiving, in a game that followed on from a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Los Blancos ended up winning out 5-2 themselves in extra time, but even at the start of the game, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy, Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vazquez were all whistled by the crowd. When Mbappe scored against Celta, he was seen gesturing to the fans, shaking his finger.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe was asked what he meant by that.

“That we must all be united. I understand the whistles, no problem, but let’s not lose unity. It’s that simple. We need everyone to write a new page in history.”

Mbappe noted that his teammates have begun showing the necessary personality.

“I’m the type of player that needs this pressure. The feeling that you always have to give more. Against Celta there were whistles… but it is normal in a club like Madrid. You always have to win and if you don’t win the Super Cup, there may be whistles. It’s normal. The Celta night was difficult, but we have gotten better, playing with personality, changing the situation. And this is what the Madridistas want: to play well and win games.”

He was asked about the fact that he perhaps seemed a little more timid when he arrived at the club this summer.

“I’m never going to be a shy player, no. But you have to come to Real Madrid with humility, because it is a team that has won everything and you cannot come here and demand the ball. Maximum respect. And work. I don’t set a number of goals for myself. If I reach 40, 40. But if more, more.”

Mbappe admitted the mood was low following the result in the Spanish Supercup final against Barcelona.

“Very sad. We lost a final against our direct rival. On the plane we were very sad. But we already have the feeling that there is a lot, a lot left. We were ready to concentrate for the Cup and beat Celta, which was not easy. The Clasico was a very bad game, but in football you have to change your mentality very quickly. And now, for example, we are already thinking about beating Salzburg.”